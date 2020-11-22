CDA lauded for starting development works in markets

Islamabad: Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) here on Saturday lauded Capital Development Authority (CDA) for initiating development work in several markets of the capital city.

ICCI President Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan leading a delegation visited F-6 Markaz and congratulated the newly elected office bearers of Traders Welfare Association (TWA), Super Market, Islamabad.

Shehzad Shabbir Abbasi was elected as President, Sheikh Dawood Senior Vice President, Amir Rahim Qureshi Vice President.

Speaking at the occasion, ICCI President expressed good wishes for Shehzad Shabbir Abbasi President and his team on winning elections and hoped that they would play an active role in resolving key issues of traders of their market.

He said along with CDA Chairman Amir Ali Ahmed, he had conducted visits to various markets in Islamabad starting from the supermarket to assess the needs for development works in markets.

He said CDA has now started the development works in markets including carpeting of roads, restoration of streetlights and improving basic infrastructure, which was laudable as it would facilitate better growth of business activities.

He said ICCI would try to organize a top class shopping festival in Islamabad in which markets and commercial centres of the federal capital would participate and hoped that it would give a boost to business activities in the region.

He assured that ICCI would extend all possible cooperation to the TWA, Super Market in its efforts to solve the problems of the traders.

Shehzad Shabbir Abbasi, President and Saqib Taj Abbasi, Secretary General, Traders Welfare Association Supermarket Islamabad thanked the ICCI delegation and said that with the keen interest and efforts of ICCI President, CDA has initiated development work in markets, which was appreciable.

He said the National Assembly has already passed the amended bill of rent control act, which was a long-standing demand of the traders. He, therefore, stressed that ICCI in collaboration with market associations should intensify efforts to get the said bill passed from the Senate so that traders could fully focus on promoting trade activities with a sense of security and confidence.

He assured that TWA Super Market would fully support ICCI in making the shopping festival successful.