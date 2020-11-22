Google’s digital technologies to help upgrade education system in KP

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is going to become the first province in the country to upgrade the education system through Google’s digital technologies under a pilot project. According to an official handout, the Tech Valley Pakistan – a trusted country partner of Google for Education, Google Workspace and Google Cloud in Pakistan – has joined hands with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Elementary and Secondary Education Department to deploy G Suite for Education in educational institutes and digitally equip teachers with Google training, starting with a pilot programme in Peshawar. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a huge technological breach was displayed in the country especially in the education sector.

The COVID-19 pandemic showed that the majority of teachers lacked proper IT proficiency and did not have the knowledge to teach remotely and digitally. With the help of Google for Education, the educational institutions all over KP will be digitally enabled and equipped. The project will also ensure that the teachers receive proper technological training and certifications. The teachers will pass on the digital literacy techniques to the students as well.

According to Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Shahram Khan Tarakai, the modern education system of the province integrated with Google would bring about positive change and improve the literacy rate.