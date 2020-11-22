ITF junior tennis begins tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Two back-to-back ITF International Junior Tennis (J5) Tournaments will be held at the PTF Complex here from November 23 to December 5.

Players from United States, Russia, United Kingdom, Japan, Nepal and Turkey have reached Islamabad to take part in the tournaments.

The International Tennis Federation has given the go-ahead to the Pakistan Tennis Federation to host the two junior tournaments.

Besides the strict security measures, the ITF Covid-19 SOPs will be observed and no spectators will be allowed to witness the tournaments as per government policy.