NEPRA, KE host joint session

LAHORE: K-Electric (KE) on Saturday shared its journey and experience as the first power distribution company (DISCO) to implement Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) on an end-to-end scale with the publicly-owned DISCOs in an consultative session.

The event was jointly organised by KE and National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), a statement said.

Inaugurating the event, Amer Zia, Chief Distribution Officer (CDO) KE said, “Recently KE has made significant in-roads towards automation at various front-end and back-end levels”.

Zia said AMI had been in the pipeline for over ten years. “We are very appreciative of NEPRA and all the DISCO representatives for taking the time out to be here and learn from our experience,” he added.

Mazhar Iqbal Ranjha, Director NEPRA said, “Energy companies across the globe are moving towards service automation. A move towards AMI can help introduce greater efficiencies while also providing a better user experience for our valued customers”. Ranjha said NEPRA was continuously emphasising on real time monitoring and that such automated systems could be helpful in monitoring and enforcing regulatory instruments in their true letter and spirit.