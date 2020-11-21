CM Mahmood Khan asks depts to introduce e-work order system for contracts

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed the provincial government departments to introduce an e-work order system for awarding developmental projects contracts.

He issued these directives while chairing a progress review meeting of Communication & Works and Irrigation departments here on Friday, said an official handout. The chief minister directed all the departments to get the PC-1s of their developmental schemes reflected in the Annual Development Program (ADP) approved from the competent forums by the 15th of December. He directed the heads of all departments to transfer all those officials who had been working at the same post for over two years.

Earlier, the participants were given detailed briefing about the developmental schemes, postings/transfers of staff and other related matters.

It was informed that a total of 44 developmental schemes of the C & W Department were reflected in the ADP out of which 39 have been approved. All the officials of the department working on the same post for more than two years have been transferred, the meeting was told. The chief minister directed the departments to ensure physical progress on the developmental schemes.