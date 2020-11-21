close
Sat Nov 21, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
BR
Bureau report
November 21, 2020

Cop found dead

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
November 21, 2020

PESHAWAR: A policeman was found dead in Chamkani on Friday.

Reports said the deceased constable was identified as Kamil Khan. The cause of the death was not known. Meanwhile, Sarband Police Station house officer Qaisar Khan and additional SHO Ali Hussain were suspended after an accused escaped from custody. An inquiry has also been ordered as to how the accused managed to escape.

Latest News

More From Peshawar