Cop found dead

PESHAWAR: A policeman was found dead in Chamkani on Friday.
Reports said the deceased constable was identified as Kamil Khan. The cause of the death was not known. Meanwhile, Sarband Police Station house officer Qaisar Khan and additional SHO Ali Hussain were suspended after an accused escaped from custody. An inquiry has also been ordered as to how the accused managed to escape.