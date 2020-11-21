close
Sat Nov 21, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
November 21, 2020

Going virtual

Newspost

 
November 21, 2020

The Covid-19 outbreak has changed the dynamics of the entire world. Distance learning is the new normal in the post-pandemic world. Virtual learning was already common in developed countries. In Pakistan, the people took some time in embracing the concept of distance learning.

Now that the pandemic has restricted our movement, it is good that the education sector has adopted technologically advanced methods to ensure that an academic session of students isn’t disturbed.

Shahzad Panhwar

Sukkur

Latest News

More From Newspost