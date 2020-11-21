Egypt urged to free activists

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
CAIRO: The UN on Friday urged Egypt to release three members of a rights group arrested within days of each other, adding to international pressure on the country over the case. In a fresh wave of an ongoing crackdown, the Egyptian Initiative for Personal Rights was targeted after several ambassadors and diplomats visited its Cairo office on November 3.