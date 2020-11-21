Plea to ban parties that reject 2018 polls

LAHORE:A writ petition has been filed in the Lahore High Court seeking ban on the political parties which refuse to accept 2018 general election.

The chief of Awam Dost Party engineer Muhammad Ilyas, said that Rs30 billion were spent on 2018 general election but opposition parties had not accepted the result and were demanding new election in the country.

He said PML-N, PPP-P and Jamiat Ulema-e Islam (F) were the main parties which had rejected 2018 election and protesting for new election ignoring the fact that Pakistan is a poor country and cannot afford election expenses of Rs60 billion. He pointed out that opposition parties had launched a movement against an elected government and were trying to blackmail it to save their corruption and ill-gotten money.