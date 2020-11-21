Pak students encouraged to study in US

LAHORE:The US Embassy and EducationUSA celebrated International Education Week (IEW), November 16 to 20, with a series of events encouraging students across Pakistan to consider US colleges and universities as their higher education destination.

According to a press release known for cutting-edge programmes and high-quality student experiences, US universities continue to provide future leaders with a global learning environment in which to succeed and drive change in their communities. “Thousands of Pakistanis are already studying in the United States, and we would like to see even more Pakistani students take advantage of the opportunities to study at our world class colleges and universities,” said Ray Castillo, the US Embassy’s Minister Counselor for Public Affairs in Islamabad. “The US government is committed to supporting academic advancement and exchange programmes for Pakistani students from all backgrounds.” Senior university representatives, including VCs, faculty members and students joined a panel discussion co-hosted by the US embassy on its role in higher education in Pakistan and higher education opportunities for Pakistanis in the United States.