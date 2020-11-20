Follow SOPs

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The second wave of Covid-19 has arrived in Pakistan. However, unfortunately, many people are still not following SOPs. The people are ignoring SOPs and have forgotten that coronavirus is here.
The government should take strict measures to ensure that everyone is following SOPs. We will face grave consequences if we continue with our carelessness.
Hammal Naseer
Turbat