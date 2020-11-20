10 Covid-19 patients die, 658 new cases reported

LAHORE:Ten Covid-19 patients died and 658 new infections were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours, according to a report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department here on Thursday.

The toll of fatalities rose to 2,519 in Punjab, while confirmed cases of coronavirus reached 112,284 in the province. Out of a total of 112,284 infections in Punjab, 109,504 citizens contracted the virus through local transmission. The remaining 2,780 Covid-19 infections were confirmed among members of Tableeghi Jamaat, Zaireen returning from Iran and prisoners. As per the spokesperson of Corona Monitoring Room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, 13,754 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 1,803,216.