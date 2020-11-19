PDM to hold Multan rally, come what may: Gilani

MULTAN, Nov 18: Former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani said on Wednesday the PTI government was promoting anarchy in the country after snatching bread and butter from the people.

Addressing PPP workers in Shujabad in connection with a PDM meeting, he said Bilawal Bhutto wanted the PPP to host a public meeting in Multan on Nov 30 on the eve of PPP’s foundation day. He said the PDM would hold the gathering in Multan at all cost.

Mr Gilani said the PDM was struggling to uphold the supremacy of the Constitution and fight for people’s rights, adding the meeting in Gujranwala was very successful while in Karachi it was historic.

In Gilgit-Baltistan, he said Bilawal Bhutto had held rallies where no-one went and campaigned for the party in rain and severe cold. He said the PTI government had forced PPP and PML-N candidates to quit their parties and made them turncoats. However, the PTI could not get a simple majority.

He said the PPP was democratic and wanted democracy to flourish. It doesn’t want to take revenge from political opponents, he said, adding the party would come to power with the support of the people. He urged the people of Shujabad to fully participate in the PDM rally to make it a success, adding no body could stop the movement from holding a huddle in Multan on Nov 30.