JUP founder’s associate passes away

LAHORE : Veteran associate of Jamiat Ulema Pakistan (JUP) founder Maulana Shah Ahmad Noorani and member of the party’s central shoora, Malik Bashir Ahmad Nizami passed away here Wednesday after a protracted illness.

He was 73. Bashir Nizami was also elected as JUP Lahore president for several years. He began his political career in 1970 and remained associated with Tehrik Nizam Mustafa.

His funeral prayers were led by JUP Vice-President Qari Zawwar Bahadur and attended by a large number of noted leaders and workers, including Hafiz Naseer Noorani, Dr Javed Awan, Prof Ahmad Raza Khan, Mufti Intikhab Noori, Mufti Tasadduq Hussain, Rasheed Ahmad Rizvi, Maulana Saleem Awan, Arshad Mir, Maulana Azam Qadri, Mufti Haseeb Qadri, Pir Munir Qadril, Maulana A Rauf Noorani, Noorani, Naeem Javed Noori, and people from all walks of life. Bashir Nizami was laid to rest in a local graveyard.