Matric exam

LAHORE : The Matric annual examination (9th and 10th) under the aegis of BISE Lahore will start from 6 March, 2021. According to the board spokesman, the online submission of forms is in progress and the candidates can submit their forms with single fee until 10 December. Forms can be submitted from 11 Dec to 21 December with double fee and from 22 Dec to 29 Dec with the triple fee, he added. Necessary details are also uploaded at the official website www.biselahore.com, the spokesman added.