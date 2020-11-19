Where are the jobs?

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
This refers to the letter ‘Expensive education’ (Nov18) by Nasira Gibran. The writer has correctly talked about the exorbitant fee structure of Pakistan’s high-profile universities. Even though it is a sad reality that a majority of parents cannot afford high university fees, the harshest truth is that despite getting admission in prestigious universities, many students are unable to get a good job right after their graduation. Fresh graduates have to wait for several months to get a decent job – even at a small company.
It seems that in Pakistan, the eligibility criteria to get jobs has nothing to do with merit. The people need a strong reference to get appointed. The PTI-led government must fulfil its promise of creating employment opportunities for jobless people. The government has to take some concrete steps to address the unemployment issue.
Engr Asim Nawab
Islamabad