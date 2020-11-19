Where are the jobs?

This refers to the letter ‘Expensive education’ (Nov18) by Nasira Gibran. The writer has correctly talked about the exorbitant fee structure of Pakistan’s high-profile universities. Even though it is a sad reality that a majority of parents cannot afford high university fees, the harshest truth is that despite getting admission in prestigious universities, many students are unable to get a good job right after their graduation. Fresh graduates have to wait for several months to get a decent job – even at a small company.

It seems that in Pakistan, the eligibility criteria to get jobs has nothing to do with merit. The people need a strong reference to get appointed. The PTI-led government must fulfil its promise of creating employment opportunities for jobless people. The government has to take some concrete steps to address the unemployment issue.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad