Pak students encouraged to opt for UK

ISLAMABAD: The British government has encouraged Pakistani students to choose the United Kingdom as a place to study.

British Minister for Visa and Immigration said this on Tuesday while observing the International Students Day.

According to the British High Commissioner Kevin Foster MP, Minister for Future Borders and Immigration used the annual celebration of international students to make clear that the UK was open to students, highlighting visa flexibility around Covid-19, as well as the new Student Route as reasons to continue choosing the UK for study.

Over 5,000 students from Pakistan were granted the UK student visa last year that was a 20% increase on the previous year.

In addition, 93% of Pakistani students were successful in receiving a student visa showing that the most UK student visa applicants were granted.