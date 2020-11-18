KP Assembly committee reviews NGOs registration

PESHAWAR: The Standing Committee on Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Human Rights of KP Assembly on Tuesday reviewed the registration of the Non-Governmental Organisations registration and human rights situation in the province.

Faisal Zaman, the chairperson of the committee, chaired the meeting at the KP Assembly, Secretariat on Tuesday, said an official handout. MPAs Pir Fida Muhammad, Madiha Nisar, Asia Saleh Khattak, Nazir Ahmed Abbasi, Ehtesham Javed as well as relevant officials of the Law, Human Rights Department and KP Assembly Secretariat attended the meeting. Senior officials of the Law, Parliamentary Affairs & Human Rights Department briefed the committee on core functions of the Law Department, resolution mechanism of the public complaints received through citizen portal and details of grants and funds being provided to the bar associations all over the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The officials briefed the committee on the treaty implementation cell (TIC) established in the province to ensure compliance with human rights reporting to European Union and reports of District Human Rights Committees.

Performance of the advocate general office and its sub-branches, including Writ Petition Branch, Supreme Court Branch and Civil Branch were considered and performance of the Litigation Wing. Various decisions were also taken and necessary directives were issued to the relevant quarters.

DENOTIFICATION: Chairperson, District Public Safety Commission, Haripur, Masood ur Rehman, was denotified on Tuesday on the completion of two years tenure on the 30th of September, in terms of section 56 sub-section 1 of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Act, 2017.

Similarly on completion of two years tenure on 29th of October in terms of section 56 sub-section 1 of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Act, 2017, Samiuddin, Vice-Chairperson District Public Safety Commission, Hangu, was denotified as well. It was notified in two separate notifications issued by the Home and Tribal Affairs Department, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.