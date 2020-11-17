No change in PDM narrative: Mian Iftikhar Hussain

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) held here Monday maintained that there would be no change in the narrative of the movement.

Talking to newsmen after a PDM Steering Committee meeting, PDM spokesman Mian Iftikhar Hussain said the meeting discussed the future action plan, saying that options of a shutdown strike and the Islamabad march could not be ruled out.

The meeting chaired by the PDM general secretary was attended by Sherry Rehman, Awais Noorani, Mohsin Dawar, Dr Jahanzeb Jamaldini, Usman Kakar and Muhammad Akram Khan Durrani. It also discussed the Charter of Pakistan and the 26 points declaration of the All Parties Conference (APC) of the opposition parties. “We are adding some clauses to the APC declaration, which will be adopted at a meeting of the heads of the eleven PDM parties,” Iftikhar Hussain said.

He told a questioner that any decision to talk to the establishment or otherwise would be taken at the PDM platform. “If there is any atmosphere of talks, the decisions will be taken by the heads of the PDM parties,” he said, adding that the meeting rejected GB elections results and declared the polls as rigged.