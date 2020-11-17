Pervaiz Elahi stresses unity for stability

LAHORE:Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri and Badshahi Masjid Khateeb Abdul Khabeer Azad called on Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi at his residence here Monday and inquired after PML-Q president Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.

On this occasion, Senator Kamil Ali Agha was also present. Ch Pervaiz Elahi thanked them and said that presently Pakistan needs peace and brotherhood. The scholars of all religious schools of thought should gather at one platform for security, stability and peace in the country, he added.

Pervaiz Elahi said the ulema could solve complicated problems with their wisdom. Federal Minister Noorul Haq Qadri praised the PA Speaker’s thoughts about Muslim unity. Badshahi Masjid Khateeb Abdul Khabeer Azad told him that special prayers were offered on Friday for the recovery of Shujaat Hussain.

The PML-Q central leader and MNA Moonis Elahi said that in view of increase in corona cases, neither politics nor anyone’s interest but only students safety be kept uppermost. In a statement issued here Monday, he said that corona cases had alarmingly increased in Punjab but decision for early winter holidays in campuses had been deferred to 23 November.