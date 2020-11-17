4 corona patients die in 24 hours

LAHORE:Four COVID19 patients died and 547 new infections were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours, according to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Monday.

The toll of fatalities raised to 2,475 in Punjab, while confirmed cases reached 110,540 in the province. As per the spokesperson for Corona Monitoring Room at P&SHD, 11,361 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 1,762,427 in the province. hospitals to treat corona: After special inspection of 71 private hospitals by the Punjab Healthcare Commission, 45 of these in 11 cities are ready to treat COVID-19 patients.

For the second wave of the virus, special inspections were conducted of 33 hospitals in Lahore, eight each in Faisalabad, Rawalpindi and Multan, Sargodha 5, Gujranwala 4, while one each in Chiniot, Narowal, Kasur, Sheikhupura and Sialkot.

Out of these, 45 hospitals have isolation wards and high dependency units, and the facilities of intensive care units and ventilators have also been made available.

After guidance of the PHC, 45 hospitals have been prepared to ensure timely reporting, and given access to the dashboard of the health department, which will help in getting a true picture of the number of patients and treatment facilities available.

Polio teams: In a bid to build capacity of polio teams and their supervisors ahead of the polio National Immunization Drive starting from November 30, polio teams training has begun all over the Punjab.

As per a handout released by the Emergency Operations Centre of Punjab, strict Covid SOPs are being observed during the training with participants instructed to observe social distancing.

In the first phase, which is under way, over 10,000 polio team area in charges and their 3,800 district supervisors will be imparted training. In the second phase, over 48,000 polio teams will be imparted training.

While in Lahore over 1000 area in charges will be imparted polio campaign monitoring. “Polio teams’ capacity will be built in vaccine cold chain maintenance, vaccination of children, route map development, data collection on tally sheets and inter-personal communication”, read the handout released on Monday.

Ms Sundas Irshad, head of the polio programme in Punjab, while issuing instructions, directed the provincial monitors to observe the training personally.