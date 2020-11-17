Ethiopia fighting

OSLO: The Nobel Committee that awarded Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed the 2019 Peace Prize said on Monday it was "deeply concerned" about fighting in the country and appealed for deescalation.

"The Committee is following developments in Ethiopia closely and is deeply concerned," its secretary Olav Njolstad told AFP. "It reiterates today what it said before, namely that all parties involved share responsibility for halting the escalation of violence and contributing to resolving differences and conflicts by peaceful means."