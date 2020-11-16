Rs17.27 billion narcotics seized in Pasni

KARACHI: The Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) and Pakistan Army, in a joint operation on Sunday, have seized huge quantity of narcotics worth Rs17.275 billion in Balochistan. According to a statement, issued by the Pakistan Coast Guards, the action was carried out in Pasni’s area of Shadi Kaur. The seized drugs included 101kg of meth and 2700kg of hashish that could sell for Rs17.275 billion in the international market. The recovered drugs were seized in the hills of the Shadi Kaur, Pasni from where it was to be smuggled abroad through sea but the bid was foiled by the PCG and Pakistan Army. The drugs were kept inside sacks and were to be smuggled abroad via the sea, the director general of the Pakistan Coast Guard said while lauding the efforts of the officers.