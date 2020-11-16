‘Legally and morally’ Nawaz Sharif should return, says Shah Mehmood Qureshi

MULTAN: Foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Sunday the government had written to the British government as regards to Nawaz Sharif’s return and the former prime minister should “legally and morally” return as he was healthy now.

In a wide-ranging press conference here, Qureshi said British Home Secretary Priti Patel was reviewing the letter, adding that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government also discussed the matter with the British High Commissioner in Pakistan. “Nawaz Sharif is healthy now,” Qureshi said. “Legally and morally, he should come back.”

He reiterated that Prime Minister Imran Khan categorically stated he would not give any “NRO” to “corrupt elements”.

About the opposition Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) public meetings, the minister said they should “demonstrate responsibility” as India was trying to create unrest in the country. He added that India was hatching conspiracies to damage China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as it (India) wished economic instability in Pakistan.

“It is duty of government to manage security of people as well as political leaders,” he said. “However, opposition should also understand the conspiracies of the enemy.”

He said earlier the opposition was demanding immediate lockdown and strict adherence to Covid-19 SOPs. Now, the second wave of the dangerous coronavirus had resurfaced and the opposition should perform a responsible role. “Masses should not take coronavirus lightly,” he advised. Terming the opposition’s rhetoric of ending the incumbent government by January “merely a wish”, Qureshi said the opposition was “in a state of confusion”. “Sometimes, it criticises the ‘establishment’ and sometimes, it seeks relief from it. The parties in PDM have no unanimous stance,” he added.

About the “Karachi incident”, the foreign minister said “one political party expressed satisfaction while the other party showed dissatisfaction”. “Similarly, many in the PML-N do not agree with the narrative of their leadership,” Qureshi claimed.

About the opposition’s allegation of pre-poll rigging in Gilgit-Baltistan, he said the government had sought suggestions from opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in two different sessions to ensure the process was highly transparent “but they did not respond”.

Qureshi added that the PTI was “in complete favour of transparent elections and maintaining the people’s confidence in the election process”.

To a question about US President-elect Joe Biden, the minister said Biden “has a complete understanding of foreign affairs of South Asia — especially Pakistan, India and Afghanistan”. “However, Pakistan will continue to convey its point effectively before new administration of USA,” he added.

About inflation, Qureshi insisted that Prime Minister Imran Khan had “no soft corner for any mafia”. To minimise inflation was top priority of the incumbent government, he said, claiming that there was no shortage of wheat in the country. The food departments in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh had enhanced release quota, he said. “Similarly, wheat import process would be completed by January.” Qureshi also remarked that inflation was also observed across the world.Similarly, crushing season of sugarcane had commenced which would lower prices considerably, he added.