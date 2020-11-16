Sindh has planted 50,000 saplings in Karachi alone, claims Nasir Hussain Shah

The Sindh government has so far planted 50,000 saplings in different parts of Karachi under its campaign of urban forestry in the province, claimed Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on

Sunday.

The forest and information minister made this claim while he was visiting different sites that were selected for the urban forestry campaign in the metropolitan city. Shah said that 10,000 saplings have been planted in the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Park, while the remaining 40,000 along the banks of the Lyari and Malir rivers.

He said the urban forestry campaign is being carried out in the city in the first phase, adding that in the next phases its scope will be expanded to other cities of the province. He also said the Sindh government has been doing its best to make the province clean and green.