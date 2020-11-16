We exploited Zalmi’s bowling weakness: Mohammad Hafeez

KARACHI: Lahore Qaladars’ Mohammad Hafeez said after their win over Peshawar Zalmi on Saturday night that they exploited the lack of variety in their opponents’ bowling attack.

Hafeez was the hero for Qalandars as he scored a fluent half century to put Zalmi out of the tournament.

“When I went out there my plan was to absorb the pressure and not let Zalmi get more wickets,” he said. “I knew that their team (Zalmi) lacked variety. They had no spinners and their bowling was one-dimensional. But I will also give credit to Dunk who shared a 50-run partnership with me and then Samit came and built a good partnership, too,” said Hafeez.

“The pitch was difficult because the ball was keeping a bit low, not coming on to the bat early in the innings,” he added.

“We did not get a good start as we lost early wickets and the momentum tilted towards them (Zalmi). In the last two or three overs we could not bowl well,” Hafeez conceded.

He said his team needs to improve its death bowling and batting in the first six overs. “We have to work more on our death bowling. Fielding needs to be improved and we need to improve our batting in the first six overs,” Hafeez said.

He said that his team was united and well gelled. “The feeling inside the dressing room is very good,” said Hafeez who scored his second fifty of this season.

“I don’t think about the past. You have to prepare for the present and you always try to improve your skills for every match. We are happy as a team that we handled a difficult situation and this will raise our morale,” said the right-handed batsman.