Pakistan is currently facing a volatile political situation. The government and the opposition are involved in an exchange of harsh words. The opposition’s criticism against the government’s policies is normal. But in a country like Pakistan which is already facing a lot of challenges, such criticism often leads to chaos. Leaders of the opposition parties are blaming the federal government for Pakistan’s economic crisis. On the other hand, government representatives and the prime minister are replying in return the same language which is used for them by the opposition. This is the responsibility of both the opposition and the government to stabilise the political system of the country.

At present, Pakistan is also facing the challenges of a rise in Covid-19 cases. The unstable political situation and a surge in coronavirus have created a lot of problems for Pakistan. It is the responsibility of both the government and the opposition to work together to fight against the virus. Keeping citizens safe from the virus should be the government and the opposition’s top priority.

Hunzla Kakar

Zhob