PU awards four PhDs

LAHORE : Punjab University (PU) has awarded PhDs to its four students.

Kashif Bilal, son of Abdul Majeed, has been awarded a PhD degree in the subject of Islamic Studies after approval of his thesis entitled ‘Concession Status in Current Economic and Social Issues – A Research and Analytical Study of Four Schools of Thought’, Muhammad Shahid Maqbool, s/o Muhammad Maqbool, in the subject of Economics after approval of his thesis entitled ‘The Competitiveness of Leather Exports and Technical Efficiency in Pakistan: An Empirical Analysis’, Attia Altaf, daughter of Altaf Ahmed, in the subject of Communication Studies after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Children and the Changing Media Environment in Pakistan: An Analysis of Ethical Issues in Foreign Entertainment Channels’ and Qanitah Ama Tul Mughani, d/o Hafiz Muhammad Ashraf, in the subject of Mathematics after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Physical Viability and Stability of Self-Gravitating Systems.’