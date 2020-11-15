close
Sun Nov 15, 2020
BR
Bureau report
November 15, 2020

Scholar defends PhD thesis

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Qurratul Ain, a scholar from the Department of Education, City University of Science and Information Technology (CUSIT), Peshawar, has successfully defended her PhD thesis.

The topic of her thesis was “Analyzing Impacts of Emotional Intelligence and Leadership Styles of Institutional Heads on Teachers’ Work Performance Job Satisfaction and Students’ Academic Performance: A Case Study of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Pakistan”. Prof Dr Muhammad Asrar Khattak was her supervisor and Prof Dr Anwar Fazil Chishti co-supervisor. The thesis was approved by known academicians from the United Kingdom and Turkey. Qurratul Ain presented her research findings and responded to the questions at the public defence.

