Lahore Hockey League in December

By our correspondent

LAHORE: Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh has said that Sports Board Punjab (SBP) has decided to organise Lahore Hockey League 2020 in collaboration with Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) in December this year.

This decision was taken during a high-profile meeting chaired by Arshad Aulakh at National Hockey Stadium on Friday.

The meeting was attended by PHF Secretary Asif Bajwa, Director Admin Javed Chohan, Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, Divisional Sports Officer Nadeem Qaiser, Director National Coaching Centre Rana Nasrullah, national hockey team head coach Olympian Khwaja Junaid, and SBP Consultant Shahid Faqeer Virk.

A three-member committee has been constituted for the smooth organisation of the tournament. Hafeez Bhatti, NadeemQaiser and Khwaja Junaidwill be the members of the committee.

Arshad said that nine teams of Lahorewill compete in the league, named after Lahore’s nine towns: Ravi Town, Shalamar Town, Wagha Town, Aziz Bhatti Town, Data Ganj Bakhash Town, Gulberg Town, Samanabad Town, Allama Iqbal Town and Nishtar Town.

Arshad expressed his determination to make Lahore Hockey League 2020 a memorable event like PSL. “Top companies, business groups and firms will take part in the auction of nine participating teams after which the drafting process of the players will be conducted,” he said.

Asif Bajwa said on the occasion the players would be divided into three categories for the drafting process.