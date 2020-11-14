17 COVID-19 patients die

LAHORE:Around 17 COVID-19 patients died while 601 new infections were confirmed across Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to daily situation report of Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department Punjab, the fatalities toll has become 2,455 while total number of confirmed cases in Punjab reached 108,822 so far.

A spokesperson for P&SH Department said that 245 new cases were reported from Lahore while Rawalpindi reported 102, Khushab 2, Chakwal 1, Dera Ghazi Khan 12, Attock 1, Sheikhupura 6, Layyah 8, Multan 47, Gujranwala 8, Sargodha 5, Mianwali 4, Khanewal 13, Lodhran 1, Pakpattan 7, Faisalabad 18, Muzaffargarh 10, Bahawalpur 23, Sialkot 7, Toba Tek Singh 6, Mandi Bahauddin 3, Bahawalnagar 7, Rahim Yar Khan 3, Okara 1, Bhakkar 23, Gujrat 11, Jhelum 4, Nankana 2, Vehari 9, Kasur 2, Chiniot 5, Narowal 2 and Sahiwal 3.

dengue: Three more persons have been confirmed positive for dengue virus in Punjab during the last 24 hours. This has raised the total number of dengue fever confirmed cases to 196 in the province since January 2020.

PHC: The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) on Friday directed hospitals, all kinds of healthcare establishments and laboratories to make payments for the PHC through banking instruments for the selected banks of the Commission. According to a press release, all the healthcare establishments (HCEs) have been directed that the PHC licensing fee should be paid through cross cheque, demand draft or pay order, issued for the PHC and deposit fines in the PHC selected banks only.