Horrific crime

On the pretext of providing a home-based job, a woman was asked to come to Kashmore. The woman travelled to the city with her four-year-old daughter and met the men who had offered a job at a hospital. However, the men abducted the woman and her child. The two helpless victims were gang-raped for weeks by at least three men. The men kept the woman’s daughter and told her to bring the woman who was with her at the hospital.

But the woman informed the police. The child was taken to a hospital in Larkana and is in critical condition. Pakistan has been witnessing such heinous crimes for quite some time now. The government has to take action against the criminals. Also, it has to take some actions to ensure that such crimes are not repeated in the future.

Riaz Ahmad Soomro

Shikarpur