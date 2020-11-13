Ex-premier Raja Pervaiz Ashraf contracts corona

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf has been tested positive for COVID-19. After testing positive, former premier has cancelled all his engagements and quarantined himself. Few days ago, PPP Central Punjab President Qamar Zaman Kaira also contracted corona while PPP’s Secretary General Syed Nayyar Hussain Bokhari recently recovered from COVID-19.