Labourer killed as wall collapses in Jamrud

JAMRUD: A labourer was killed and a mason sustained serious injuries in a wall collapse incident in Godar area in Jamrud tehsil in Khyber district on Thursday.

Locals said that labourers were busy in construction work at a primary school in Godar area when all of a sudden a wall fell on them, burying them alive under the debris.

The locals rushed to the spot and retrieved the body of a labourer Humayun Khan and rescued a mason named Kifayat Khan in injured condition. The injured was rushed to the hospital for medical treatment while the body of labourer was handed over to the relatives. Both the dead and injured belonged to Jamrud.