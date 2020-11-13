69 fake treatment centres sealed

LAHORE:The Punjab Healthcare Commission has sealed 69 illegal treatment centres in six cities during the last three days.

The enforcement teams of the PHC raided 512 treatment centres to seal entities being run by quacks. Out of the centres, 14 each in Okara and Muzaffargarh, 13 each in Chakwal and Rawalpindi, Gujranwala 10 and five in Sialkot were sealed where unqualified and fake persons were found illegally treating patients and laboratories conducting diagnostic and radiological tests. As per the data, 157 quacks’ outlets have been converted into other legal businesses.

Mehfil-e-Milad: A Mehfil-e-Milad was held at Jamia Masjid in Qila Gujjar Singh District Police Lines on Thursday, following the directions of DIG Operations Ashfaq Khan. A large number of police officers and personnel, including SP Headquarters and DSP Lines, participated in the event.

MoU on peace, uplift: Sustainable Social Development Organisation (SSDO) signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with SDGs Task Force of Punjab Assembly to jointly work on issues of peace and sustainable development in Pakistan. SSDO will support the honourable members of SDGs Task Force to strengthen their role in achieving the targets of SDG 16 to promote peace, justice and strong institutions in Punjab. MoU was signed by convener SDGs Task Force MPA Mian Muhammad Shafi and Executive Director of SSDO Syed Kausar Abbas in a committee room of the assembly.

PU admission forms: Punjab University Admission Committee has conditionally allowed shifting of admission forms from evening to morning and morning to evening for undergraduate and masters’ level academic programmes. This was decided in a meeting was chaired by Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar and attended by heads of various departments. Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar said that the decision had been taken in the interest of the students who were facing such problems. He said the shifting of the admission form had been allowed with the condition that the candidates must have applied for the said programme till October 5, 2020 and only if they were on merit and seats were available. He said that all such applications of the candidates shall be forwarded to the Chairman of Admission Committee for approval after recommendations by the head of department concerned.

PU Quran corner: Punjab University (PU) library has established two exclusive corners with the names of “Quran Corner’’ and “Faculty Publication Corner’’ on its premises. PU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Niaz Ahmad Akhtar inaugurated both the corners while Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Mazhar and others participated in the event.

The VC appreciated Chief Librarian Dr Muhammad Haroon Usmani for establishing these corners and lauded the working of the library. He stated that Quran Corner would help the students understand the teaching and meaning of Quran as the Chancellor has made translation of the Holy Quran compulsory for every student in the universities. He said that the Faculty Publications Corner would present all the publications of PU teachers at one place. After the inauguration, the VC visited different sections of the library and took keen interest in the manuscript section.

Refresher course: On the directions of DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan, refresher course is being conducted in Qila Gujjar Singh District Police Lines under the supervision of the Anti-Riot Force SP. The Anti-Riot Force SP said that Turkish trained master trainers are conducting refresher course for the soldiers of Anti-Riot Force. He said that general platoons and special riot control squads of ARF are participating in the training.

The soldiers are being trained in various techniques and law and order control. He said that refresher course is being conducted in phases for all the ARF personnel. The SP said the ARF is playing an important role in controlling and dispersing protesters in a peaceful manner.

Firdous Market underpass: LDA DG Ahmed Aziz Tarar has directed for working round-the-clock for finishing Firdous Market underpass project by November 19 in all respects.

All the engineering staff including the chief engineer should remain present at site till the completion of the project, he issued the order.

The DG visited Firdous Market underpass project on Thursday and inspected the ongoing construction work. He observed that it was the flagship project of the government which had been started for the convenience of people of Lahore. He said there was no justification for further delay in its completion. It should be completed without further delay and the quality of work should not be compromised, he added.

He directed that additional labour be deployed to complete the work at the earliest. He directed that the work for laying asphalt on service lanes should be started immediately and construction of drain should be completed.