close
Thu Nov 12, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
BR
Bureau report
November 12, 2020

Traffic police launch FM Radio

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
November 12, 2020

PESHAWAR: The traffic police on Wednesday launched FM Radio 88.6 to inform the general public about the situation of roads as well as to educate them about traffic rules.

Inspector General of Police Sanaullah Abbasi launched the radio station at the traffic headquarters where other senior officers were also present.

The IGP appreciated the launching of the FM radio, saying it would benefit the people of the province.

SSP Traffic Abbas Majeed and other officers briefed the IGP about the working of the radio station.

Latest News

More From Peshawar