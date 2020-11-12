Traffic police launch FM Radio

PESHAWAR: The traffic police on Wednesday launched FM Radio 88.6 to inform the general public about the situation of roads as well as to educate them about traffic rules.

Inspector General of Police Sanaullah Abbasi launched the radio station at the traffic headquarters where other senior officers were also present.

The IGP appreciated the launching of the FM radio, saying it would benefit the people of the province.

SSP Traffic Abbas Majeed and other officers briefed the IGP about the working of the radio station.