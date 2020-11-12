Four-day training for traffic wardens begins

MANSEHRA: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Department has launched a four-day training for more than 150 wardens in order to equip them with moral and professional ethics.

“This training has been launched on the recommendations of the Citizen Traffic Management Committee where cops could be trained on how to deal with the public in maintaining traffic flow and observing a moral attitude with them,” District Police Officer Sadiq Baloch told reporters on Wednesday.

He said that the committee, constituted by the order of the deputy inspector general of Hazara range Qazi Jamilur Rehman last month, was working well in order to address the traffic issues faced by the wardens and his department.

“During this training, almost all the traffic wardens in the district would be equipped with modern traffic management techniques,” said Baloch.

The DPO said that he was doing his level best to settle traffic issues in the district in accordance with the recommendations and suggestions of the CTMC, which was having the representation of lawyers, transporters, journalists, educational institutions and civil society.