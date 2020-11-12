WCLA, Alhamra sign MoU

LAHORE:A memorandum of understanding was signed between the Walled City of Lahore Authority and Lahore Arts Council on Wednesday to strengthen the cooperation between the two organisations. Lahore Arts Council Board of Governors Chairperson Muneeza Hashmi was the guest of honour at the event. The MoU was signed by Lahore Arts Council Executive Director Saman Rai and WCLA Director General Kamran Lashari signed the MoU to promote arts and culture.