2 SPs, 15 DSPs transferred

LAHORE:The Inspector General of Police Punjab has issued transfer and posting orders of two SPs and 15 DSPs. Akram Khan Niazi has been posted as SP Investigation Rajanpur; Sardar Maurthan Khan as SP Security Lahore; Farooq Ahmed Khan as SDPO Muzaffargarh, Khalid Mahmood as DSP Headquarters Hafizabad, Riaz Ahmed as SDPO Sillanwali, Sargodha; Muhammad Usman as DSP Headquarters Mianwali, Muhammad Tahir as DSP Organised Crime Jhang, Tahir Maqsood as SDPO Civil Lines, Faisalabad, Nasir Mahmood Khan as SDPO Gulberg, Faisalabad; Tariq Malik as SDPO Factory Area, Faisalabad; Muhammad Waseem as SDPO Mailsi, Vehari district, and Imran Mushtaq Malik has been posted as DSP-3 SPU Punjab. The services of DSP Hassan Danial and Naeem Abbas have been placed at the disposal of Additional IG Traffic Punjab, DSP Babar Anwar at the disposal of Commandant Punjab Constabulary Farooqabad, and SDPO Kahror Paka at the disposal of Special Branch Punjab. DSP Ghulam Asghar has been directed to report to Central Police Office, Lahore.