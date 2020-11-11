MPA sent on judicial remand

LAHORE:An anti-terrorism court on Tuesday refused to grant further physical remand of PML-N MPA Khawaja Imran Nazir in a case regarding a clash outside NAB office on hearing of Maryam Nawaz and sent the accused to jail on judicial remand. The police produced Imran Nazir before the court and sought further physical remand. The police informed the court that photogrammetric test of the accused had been completed and the report was pending.

Illegal appointments: An accountability court Tuesday summoned prosecution witnesses by December 1 in illegal appointments reference against Punjab University’s former vice-chancellor Dr Mujahid Kamran and six others. Earlier, the court had framed charges against the nominated accused in the case. The NAB Lahore had arrested PU’s former VC Dr Mujahid Kamran and four former registrars in connection with alleged illegal appointments to grade 17 and above.

Stay: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday vacated a stay order against food department’s notification about the start of crushing season 2020-21 for the sugar mills in Punjab. As per the notification the mills situated in southern part of Punjab were required to commence crushing from Nov 10 while mills in rest of the province from November 15.

Remand extended: An accountability court on Tuesday extended 14-day judicial remand of Engineering & Transport Planning Agency (Tepa) Chief Engineer Mazhar Hussain Asif, an accused of amassing Rs700 million through corrupt means by November 24. The court has also extended judicial remand of the co-accused Anjum Zeeshan, who is nephew of Mazhar Hussain.

convicted: An anti-terrorism court on Tuesday awarded nine-year jail term to a convict of charges of carrying illegal weapons, explosives and a suicide vest. The court has also ordered confiscation of all the moveable and immovable assets of the convict, Liaqat Ali, along with imposition of a fine of Rs50,000.