Iqbal’s idea of Muslim unity highlighted

LAHORE:University of Management and Technology (UMT) president Ibahim Hasan Murad has paid glowing tribute to Allama Muhammad Iqbal saying Allama Iqbal was against groupings and believed in the unity of Muslim Ummah. In a press release issued here Monday, Ibrahim Hasan Murad highlighted the personality and philosophy of Iqbal saying it was the dream of Iqbal to prepare youths for prosperity and betterment of Muslim nation. He added youths could fulfill the dream of Iqbal and Quaid-e-Azam through education and build their character in line with the ideology of Pakistan.

The UMT president advised the students to mould their lives in accordance with Iqbal’s message of “Khudi” and equality; study the teachings and philosophy of Allama Iqbal and put them into practice for real success in life and hereafter. Meanwhile in his special message on Iqbal Day, University of Okara Vice-Chancellor Dr Zakria Zakar said the universities must work to align youths with the vision of Allama Iqbal who preached self-actualisation, leadership and progressiveness through his poetry.