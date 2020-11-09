PDM leaders flay Gandapur’s diatribe

PESHAWAR: Condemning the remarks by some federal ministers against the opposition party leaders, secretaries information of different component parties of the All Parties Democratic Alliance (PDM) on Sunday announced that all arrangements had been made to hold a huge anti-government rally in Peshawar on November 22.

Addressing a press conference here, Senator Rubina Khalid of Pakistan People’s Party, member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Samar Haroon Bilour, Abdul Jalil Jan of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl, Ikhtiar Wali Khan of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Asad Afridi of Qaumi Watan Party claimed that the Peshawar rally of the PDM would be bigger than that of Gujranwala, Karachi and Quetta. The leaders on the occasion came down hard on federal minister Ali Amin Gandapur for his disgraceful remarks against PML-N’s vice-president Maryam Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan People’s Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

The government was using every tactic to fail the gathering scheduled to be held in Peshawar on November 22, they said, adding, it would prove a massive and even bigger than the public gatherings of the opposition parties held so far in other cities of the country. The information secretaries warned that Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and Interior Minister Brig (retd) Ijaz Shah would be held responsible if anything untoward happened to the opposition party leaders.

They said that the days of the rulers were numbered and the mammoth gatherings of the opposition parties had jolted the government and the ministers were issuing meanest statements in desperation. The gathering in Peshawar would prove to be the last nail in the coffin of the incompetent government and rulers would be thrown out of the corridors of power before January next. The information secretaries unanimously nominated Abdul Jalil Jan of JUI as media coordinator for the event and other activities of the PDM in the province.