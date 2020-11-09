SBTE top positions go to Thari students

SUKKUR: Ten STBE top positions have gone to Thari students, who made history in the annual technical board examination in Sindh. The Thari students of Thar Associate Engineers Program (TAEP), supported by Engro Powergen Thar Limited, have clutched all the 10 top positions and graduated from Technical Training School, Daharki. The youth from one of the most deprived districts of Pakistan, Tharparkar, improved their record consecutively in the third and final year by marking an unparalleled achievement in the Sindh Board of Technical Education (SBTE). The results were declared recently.

Last year, TAEP fellows grabbed nine out of the top 10 positions, while in the first year they secured seven out of top 10 positions, including the top seven positions. The TAEP is fully sponsored by Engro Powergen Thar Limited (EPTL), where a batch of 30 students was studying at a three-year technical diploma-holding program at Technical Training Centre (TTC), Daharki. According to the SBTE results, the first position was secured by Suhel Kumar from Naukot with 83.66pc marks, second by Laleet Kumar of Mithi with 82.56pc marks, third by Teerath Shivani of Mithi with 82.06pc marks, fourth by Uttam Harji Mal from Diplo with 81.24pc marks, fifth by Naresh Nathu Ram from Islamkot with 80.90pc marks, sixth by Shankar Lal Paru Mal of Mithi with 80.85pc marks, seventh by Dhanesh Kumar Bharo Mal of Mithi and Tarachand Debo of Chachro with 80.42pc marks, eighth by Partab Singh Kessar with 80.34pc marks, ninth by Ayaz Amir with 80.17pc marks and 10th by Roshan Kumar Guloo by securing 79.04pc marks.