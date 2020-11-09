Matric student found hanged in Shah Latif Town

A student of matriculation was found hanged in Karachi’s Shah Latif Town locality on Sunday. According to police, the body was found in a house located in the Razzaqabad area within the jurisdiction of the Shah Latif police station. Responding to the information, police and rescuers reached the property and transported the body to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities.

The boy was identified as 15-year-old Zeeshan, son of Subhan. According to SHO Obaid Khan, police found the body hanged with a cloth when they reached the house. The officer said the family told police that the boy was a student of matriculation.

The family told police that the boy had engaged in a fight with his friend at his school a couple of days ago, upon which his friend’s father scolded him and since then, he was disheartened and he ended his life apparently due to that. The SHC said the body had been handed over to the family for burial and investigations were under way.

Electrocution

A 10-year-old boy died from electrocution at a shop in Sector 9 of the Saeedabad area in Baldia Town. The boy was identified as Omar, son of Zafar Hussain. Police said the deceased was working at the shop when he was electrocuted. The family refused to register a case, police said, adding that an investigation was underway.