4 bills for minorities’ welfare: Raja Basharat

LAHORE : Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat has said four new legislative bills have been introduced in the Punjab Assembly for the betterment of minorities living in Punjab which will better protect their rights than in the past.

He was addressing a meeting of special committee of the chief minister held under his chairmanship at the Civil Secretariat here on Saturday. Minister for Minority Affairs and Human Rights Ejaz Alam Augustine, Parliamentary Secretary MPA Mahendra Pal Singhl, MPA Peter Gill, MPA Imran Gill and Secretary Minority Affairs Nadeem-ur-Rehman were also present.

The meeting reviewed the issues of minority parliamentarians and held consultations for solutions. Raja Basharat said Chief Minister Usman Buzdar was paying special attention to the welfare of minorities across Punjab. He appealed to the participants to keep in close touch with each other for the best solution to their problems. The Law Minister said that their suggestions and recommendations for resolving the issues of minority parliamentarians would be sent to the chief minister.

Workshop: Dean Institute of Public Health Prof Dr Zarfishan Tahir has said that IPH will continue ongoing training programme for medical lab.

Technologists for PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) conduct test Covid-19 for their capacity building and training to provide trained and skilled human resource to the public as well as private sectors hospitals and other institutes.

“The training workshops would be organised at IPH on quarterly basis,” she said while addressing concluding ceremony of four-day hands on training workshop in collaboration of Virtual University (VU) at IPH.

Rector VU Professor Naeem Tariq, BSL-III Lab. IPH in charge Dr. Obaidullah Qazi, Dr Asif Nadeem, faculty members and the participants of the workshop were present in the ceremony.

In the first badge, 13 lab technologists from Shaikh Zayed Hospital, Rahim Yar Khan, Government College, Faisalabad, Quaid-e- Azam Medical University, Islamabad got training. Prof Taria Naeem said that VU will continue collaboration with IPH for organizing training workshops to overcome the shortage of skilled and trained staff for PCR tests of Covid-19. Certificates were also awarded to the participants of the workshop.