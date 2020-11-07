Five killed in Haripur road accident

HARIPUR: Five passengers, including a mother and her minor daughter, were killed while another family member was injured when a van plunged into a roadside gorge some 65 km in the hilly area of Khanpur tehsil here on Friday, police said.

According to Makhniyal police, a Suzuki No 5545-Lahore was on the way to Haripur city from the Jabri village while carrying passengers belonging to the same family. When the vehicle reached Dabran village, the driver lost control over the steering wheel due to the bad condition of the road and reckless driving. The vehicle plunged into a roadside gorge, killing five persons including, van driver his wife, a woman and a minor girl on the spot. While the husband of the woman who died with her minor daughter was critically injured, his second daughter, a two-year-old, miraculously escaped unhurt. The local people shifted the bodies and the injured to Haripur Trauma Centre. Those killed were identified as Sardar Muzaffar, the van driver, his wife Safia Bibi, Mehreen Bibi, wife of Muhammad Liaqat, her daughter Aneeza Bibi and Zarda Bibi, wife of Muhammad Zubair. Muhammad Liaqat was injured critically and referred to Ayub Medical Complex Abbottabad. According to police a two-year-old daughter of injured Muhammad Liaqat namely Hadia Bibi escaped unhurt in the accident.

Haripur varsity journal wins award

The biannual journal of the University of Haripur (UoH) has won the second prize in the competition arranged by the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, said a press release here on Friday. The press release quoted Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Anwarul Hasan as saying that the Department of Islamic and Religious Studies Department of the UoH published the magazine carrying articles on different matters. During the competition organized by the ministry, the magazine was declared second among all competitors from different parts of the country for carrying the best articles on the subject. Junaid Akbar, the editor of the magazine, received the award.