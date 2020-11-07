Dr Yasmin Rashid, Navy commander discuss corona situation

LAHORE:Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid met with Station Commander Navy Lahore Commodore Naimatullah at the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department here on Friday.

The health minister and Navy commodore discussed the corona pandemic situation in Punjab. The minister said, “I salute Navy officers serving Pakistan.” She said the only solution to preventing corona is to follow the SOPs.

The minister said, “As per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, we are striving hard to facilitate the common man. All resources are being utilised to control corona pandemic. We have distributed Sehat Insaf Cards among 5.2 million families in Punjab and we will provide Universal Health Coverage in the province. Under the Prime Minister Health Initiative, government hospitals are being upgraded in important districts.”

Station Commander Pakistan Navy Lahore Commodore Naimatullah said, “We greatly appreciate the services of Dr Yasmin Rashid in controlling the corona pandemic in Punjab. From Pakistan Navy, I salute Dr Yasmin Rashid’s meritorious services. On its part, Pakistan Navy is also playing its role in battling the pandemic,” he said.

Seerat week: Provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat chaired a meeting to review the progress on arrangements for Shan-i-Rehmat-ul-Lilalameen (SAW) Week celebrations. Special Information Assistant Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Provincial Minister Raja Yasir Humayun, Secretary Auqaf and Secretary Information were also present in the meeting held at Civil Secretariat.

It was decided that various programmes would be organised throughout the week under the auspices of the Punjab Information and Culture Department, including lectures, Naat khwani and mehfil-i-milad for women and special broadcasts.

A Seerat conference and Ulema and Shaykh Convention will be organised by the Auqaf Department. Various programmes and competitions will be held in educational institutions on the occasion of Shaan Rehmat-ul-Lilalamin (SAW) Week. Raja Basharat said that various events would be held at divisional and district level across Punjab.