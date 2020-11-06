close
Fri Nov 06, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
November 6, 2020

Cancer symposium

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
LAHORE:The 19th Annual Shaukat Khanum Cancer Symposium will commence today as a virtual meeting to ensure that exchange of ideas and information related to cancer care can continue in these extraordinary times.

The symposium is being held in collaboration with the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) from November 6 to Nov 8, 2020. There are nearly 150 national and international speakers this year and attendance of over 2,500 professionals is expected in the event.

The sessions are planned to include a number of topics related to cancer care including breast cancer, lung cancer, stomach cancer, head and neck cancer, hematology, neurology, and paediatric cancers.

