71 quack centres closed down

LAHORE:The Punjab Healthcare Commission has closed down 71 quackery centres during the last three days.

The PHC teams raided 424 treatment centres in seven cities. Out of these, quacks were found illegally treating patients on 71 outlets, which were sealed. On the other hand, the data showed that 146 quackery centres had been closed down because of the PHC anti-quackery drive, and quacks had quit their illegal businesses.

Among the sealed centres, 44 were being run by quacks posing as general physicians, whereas the rest included fake dentists, maternity homes, unregistered labs and others. The sealed outlets included 14 in Faisalabad, Khanewal 13, Vehari 12, Attock 11, Rawalpindi 10, Kasur 8 and three in Lahore, which were Nauroze Maternity Hospital, Al-Shifa Dental Clinic and Shahid Clinic.

Call to follow Seerat: Speakers at a Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) conference Thursday stressed the need to adopt the lifestyle of Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) and follow his teachings in everyday life.

The conference was organised by Punjab University Department of Social Work. PU Pro-Vice-Chancellor Dr Saleem Mazhar, religious scholars Dr Raghib Hussain Naeemi, Dr Nighat Hashmi, Dean Faculty of Islamic Studies Dr Hammad Lakhvi, Dean Faculty of Behavioral & Social Sciences Dr Umbreen Javed, Chairperson Department of Social Work Dr Syeda Mehnaz, faculty members and students participated in the event.

Dr Saleem Mazhar cited various stanzas from the masterpieces of Allama Iqbal to express the dignity of Prophet (PBUH) and said the Prophet (PBUH) was the greatest social worker. He said praising the dignity of Prophet (PBUH) was not enough and the real matter was how much we have implemented his instructions in our everyday life. He said following the Prophet’s teachings was in our own interest in both the worlds.

Allama Raghib Naeemi said the life of Prophet (PBUH) was the best example for seeking guidance in all the sections of life. He said Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)'s lifestyle was the ideal and the truthfulness and honesty were two salient characteristics of the Prophet’s personality.

Dr Hammad Lakhvi said the personality of Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) was a mercy for all creatures. Dr Nighat Hashmi said Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) gave confidence to the women and the women for the first time in the history realised their rights.