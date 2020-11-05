Bootleggers arrested

Islamabad : Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) Police teams arrested two bootleggers from the areas of Koral and Kohsar police stations and recovered 160 wine bottles, 60 liter alcohol, police said.

Following directions and guidance of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar, police spokesperson said that renewed efforts are underway to curb bootlegging and drug peddling activities in the city. DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed has conducted special meetings with heads of police stations and directed them to accelerate efforts against anti-social elements.

Following these directions, SP (Investigation) Malik Naeem Iqbal constituted a team under the supervision of DSP (CIA) Hakim Khan including Sub-Inspector Zafar Iqbal and ASI Zulfqar along with others. This team conducted raid in areas of Koral police station and Kohsar police station and arrested two bootleggers namely Muhammad Asif and Asif alias boota and recovered 160 wine bottles, 60 liters alcohol.